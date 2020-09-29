Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CSX to Close Oak Lane and Fairview Road Wednesday and Thursday for Railroad Crossing Replacement in Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – CSX Transportation is planning to close Oak Lane in Glenolden Borough and Fairview Road in Ridley Township, Delaware County, from 5:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, to 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, for railroad crossing replacements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • Oak Lane is scheduled to close between Bonsall Avenue and Llanwellyn Avenue in Glenolden Borough. Oak Lane motorists will be detoured over U.S. 13 (Chester Pike), Clifton Avenue and MacDade Boulevard; and
  • Fairview Road is scheduled to close between Emlen Street and Sherman Street in Ridley Township. Fairview Road motorists will be detoured over MacDade Boulevard, Bullens Lane and U.S. 13 (Chester Pike).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

