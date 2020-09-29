Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Online open house shows improvements planned for two major intersections in Walla Walla

Meagan Lott, communications, 509-833-8351

WALLA WALLA – As the community of Walla Walla grows, so too does the congestion at two major intersections where Plaza Way meets State Route 125 and additionally at W. Tietan Street.

In order to improve safety and relieve congestion, the Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to make improvements to the area starting spring 2021. Please join us for an online open house to learn more about these upcoming improvements.

Open house information

When Tuesday, Sept. 29 to Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Where Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, the project information is available to view online.

Details The online open house will give the public information on:

