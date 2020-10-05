Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,587 in the last 365 days.

ESFI Releases Comprehensive Surge Protective Devices Materials

What are power surges?

What are power surges?

Power surges can damage or shorten the life of expensive electronic equipment causing it to malfunction.

Installing whole home or whole facility SPDs will protect your entire electrical system from the costly damages power surges may cause.”
— Brett Brenner, ESFI President

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) released an infographic, What are Power Surges, and two videos, What are Surge Protective Devices and Surge Protective Devices: Critical Infrastructure, to inform businesses and consumers of the importance of installing surge protective devices (SPDs) in homes, commercial buildings, or industrial and manufacturing facilities.

A power surge is a brief overvoltage spike or disturbance of a power waveform that can damage, degrade, or destroy electronic equipment. Most power surges are caused internally, such as when an air conditioner turns on in the summer. External power surges originate from electric utilities and lightning. SPDs are required in new and renovated homes according to the 2020 National Electrical Code.

“Most consumers are familiar with point-of-use SPDs, which are the power strips many computers are connected to in homes and offices. This kind of SPD only protects electronics plugged into the device,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. "Installing whole home or whole facility SPDs will protect your entire electrical system from the costly damages power surges may cause.”

Installing SPDs will protect against the internal and external damage that can reduce the lifespan of your critical electrical equipment and expensive electronics. These devices prevent damage, downtime, and lost revenue to keep your business or home running smoothly. ESFI recommends hiring a qualified, licensed electrician before performing any electrical work to install these devices.

ABOUT ESFI
The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information and to use ESFI’s free-to-share electrical safety resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.
# # #

Brianne Deerwester
Electrical Safety Foundation International
+1 703-841-5935
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

What are Surge Protective Devices

You just read:

ESFI Releases Comprehensive Surge Protective Devices Materials

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.