Picture Book Celebrating Women’s Achievements in Biology to be Published in Paperback English and Spanish Editions

Exceptionally written, vividly illustrated, and clearly narrated. This book is sure to captivate young minds and inspire them to dream big.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally has taken on the mission of making STEM topics entertaining and accessible for young readers with the paperback release of their best-selling book, Women in Biology, in both English and Spanish editions. Women in Biology and Las mujeres en la biología, are the first books in the Science Wide Open series, a collection of scientifically-accurate children's books that present concepts in chemistry, biology, and physics, while introducing elementary school children to female scientists who have made pioneering breakthroughs in these fields.
Through a conversation between a spunky young protagonist, who asks questions about the world around her, and a scientifically-astute narrator, whose answers are crafted to be understandable to young minds, the Science Wide Open series makes learning the basics of science an effortless outcome of enjoying the story. Women in Biology, designed for children ages 7-10, is a perfect place for young scientists to understand the power of curiosity and resilience while discovering the wonders the world of biology holds.
Women in Biology is a fun and easy way to familiarize children with STEM concepts before the pressure of formal schooling sets in. Eva Woods Peiró, Ph.D., professor of Hispanic and Women's Studies at Vassar College, says this title is "exceptionally written, vividly illustrated, and clearly narrated. This book is sure to captivate young minds and inspire them to dream big."
This series was originally published in hardback by Genius Games, LLC in 2016, through a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign was fully funded within eight hours of its launch, and in total brought in $136,520 from 3,103 backers. This enthusiasm from parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists demonstrates the high demand for elementary STEM books, especially those celebrating female scientists. One supporter wrote, “now my kids know that yes, there are ‘girl’ heroes!”
Science Naturally is thrilled to have taken on the publication of these beloved titles, with the hope of making early science education accessible to a broader range of readers. Science Naturally works closely with literacy organizations, such as First Book, Kids Read Now, and Reach Out and Read, who serve children in need. These groups purchase the books at a significant discount in order to get them into the hands of underserved children.
Through this latest publication, Science Naturally also hopes to bring early science concepts into the homes of non-native English speakers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.7% of all public K–12 students speak Spanish at home, and in 2015, the U.S. Department of Education found that roughly three-quarters of students with limited English proficiency said they spoke Spanish as their primary language at home. Librarian Amy Koester writes, “When instruction and activities are offered exclusively in oral or written English, non-native speakers are at risk of losing motivation in STEM areas.” Producing inspiring science books for children—like Las mujeres en la biología—is one way Science Naturally contributes to closing the gap in resources.
Author Mary Wissinger spent most of her childhood in Wisconsin singing, reading, and daydreaming. A former teacher, she enjoys writing stories that inspire curiosity about the world and connection with others. Now a St. Louis, MO resident, she is the author of the entire Science Wide Open series: Women in Biology, Women in Chemistry, and Women in Physics. More information about Mary can be found at www.MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. The idea of creating a whole universe from her mind to paper is what made her fall in love with art and storytelling. As a child, she was drawn to magic—what she now calls Quantum Physics. She is the illustrator of the entire Science Wide Open series. For more information on Danielle’s work, you can visit her website at DaniellePioli.com.
