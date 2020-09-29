Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Recording of In-Person or Virtual Court Proceedings

ORDER

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect court operations, virtual platforms are commonly and frequently used to conduct court proceedings. In order to protect the integrity of the judicial process, I find it necessary to issue this Order.

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that taking still photographs, recording (visual or audio), or streaming of any live, virtual, or subsequently broadcasted court proceeding is strictly prohibited unless specifically authorized by the presiding judge pursuant to Rule 605, SCACR. This Order includes, but is not limited to, all Circuit, Family, Probate, Master in Equity and Summary court proceedings. The written transcript remains the official record of any court proceeding. Persons found to be in violation of this Order may be held in contempt of court and subject to sanctions.

This Order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect unless amended or rescinded by subsequent Order of the Chief Justice.

s/Donald W. Beatty Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina September 28, 2020