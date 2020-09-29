Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Child Care Providers COVID-19 Impact Survey Series

Child Care Providers are invited to participate in the COVID-19 Impact Survey Series that starts October 5, 2020! This fall, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is conducting a series of monthly surveys to gather information on the financial and program impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers in an effort to better support the child care provider community during and after the pandemic. These online surveys are available in English and Spanish and should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

Each month, one participating Family Child Care provider and one participating Center-based provider who complete the survey will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card! All responses will remain confidential.

Survey links will be sent to providers via email as well as posted on the Provider Resources page of the DHS website (link is below) and DHS social media platforms. For questions, please contact RIDHSSurvey@pcgus.com.

