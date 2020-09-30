NEW Mailing List Website Has RED HOT CBD OIL Product Buyers Lists & Leads. Ramp Up Your CBD Oil Store or CBD Site Today
This is what is happening now in the CBD market as it bursts out of the gates into a NEW emerging BILLION dollar industry. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help businesses emerging in the CBD & Marijuana industry to get in touch with the consumers and companies that can grow their sales. Clients have the opportunity to do B2B & B2C marketing with consumer and business postal mailing lists that can provide channels for sale and distribution through other outlets or consumers direct.
However, for companies that prefer to communicate directly with customers, a consumer postal mailing list is also available for mass-market strategies. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has both the B2B and direct-to-consumer databases to help any business grow sales and operations.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a 100% American owned and operated business that started as a disabled veteran's dream. After completing duties to serving the country, the next move was to help the American business community, and the company steadily grew from that point on. The business now has a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing focuses on helping businesses grow by finding the markets that need their products or services and facilitating connections. Before the widespread use of digital marketing, the company began working in the direct mail industry, which drove home the value of good data harvesting, management, and analytics. Those skills were easily transferred to the online era, as digital marketing became more important. It broadened the range of services the company could of-fer, from simple database provision to more intensive analytics-based services providing specificities such as ethnicity, mortgage acquisition, or donation behavior.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has increased its service scope far beyond its starting home of Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of services and database provision now accounts for the en-tire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The North American continent is also served, with databases available for countries like Mexico. Even service for countries across the Atlantic, like France, is available for people looking to expand into global markets.
The CBD Market
CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is one of several active substances found in the cannabis plant that is most famously associated with marijuana. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active component of marijuana responsible for the "high" or psychedelic effects the narcotic is known for. However, CBD is the component in the marijuana experience that manages the calming effects and the reduction of pain. In other words, CBD does not make people "high" the usual sense, but it is useful for reducing stress and pain management.
As a result, in those areas where marijuana usage has been legalized, there is now an explosion in demand for the non-narcotic component, CBD. Medical marijuana and CBD had previously been prescribed for health reasons, but now, as states change their legislation, some states no longer require a prescription to consume CBD. It can be purchased and used similarly to over-the-counter painkillers, sleep aids, or digestive aids.
This has created a whole new demand for the product that is exploding everywhere that CBD can be easily acquired. It can be marketed primarily for these benefits:
Pain Management
CBD can be an effective pain reliever; however, unlike some prescription medication, such as opioids, it has no dramatic side-effects or a high degree of physical addictiveness. CBD has proven to be an effective treatment for chronic back pain, menstrual pain, and even treatment of animals' discomfort, such as dogs.
Cancer Treatment Symptom Relief
Some treatment methods, such as chemotherapy, bring with them a host of severe side-effects as they take the "scorched earth" approach to eradicating cancerous and healthy tissue. This can often lead to additional symptoms during treatment, such as pain, nausea, and vomiting. CBD is an effective method of reducing these symptoms without interfering with chemotherapy treatment.
Anxiety & Stress Reduction
As the component of the marijuana experience that is often attributed to the relaxation phase during consumption, CBD is now being actively researched and used on its own for stress management and even treating depression. Unlike some other medications, there appear to be no serious documented side-effects as of yet.
We Have The Databases
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has CBD oil buyer databases for any manufacturer looking for distribution channels or business looking direct access to customers. As CBD continues to be promoted by high-profile public figures like Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil, and even Alex Trebek, demand soars, and the industry needs more suppliers to reach a growing market.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has a variety of different databases to help businesses reach their market. Whether you want to get in touch with retailers to sell your products or reach customers yourself, we have detailed lists of businesses and people with an active interest in CBD. The databases can be categorized according to geography metrics if you want to approach certain states, towns, or even specific postal codes. They can also be adjusted to demographic metrics such as income, ethnicity, and of course, interest in the product.
If you don't have any marketing experience, we even offer turnkey direct mail solutions that guide you through the entire process, under one roof. No need to talk to an ad agency for your concept, a printer for your manufacturing and printing and database service to reach your clientele; we can handle every step.
