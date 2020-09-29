Muvi Ad Server Releases Ad Reporting and Analytics

The recent update enables the unification of ad data in a single dashboard with a holistic view of impressions, engagement pattern, ad inventory, revenue & more

NEW YORK, US, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi Ad Server, the digital ad hosting and delivering platform from Muvi, the leading provider of the Audio & Video streaming platform, has strengthened its native performance reporting system that helps the ad publishers gain insights into individual ad performance, impressions, and partner performance. The latest update aims at optimizing ad sourcing and prioritizing delivery channels for increased viewership.

Muvi Ad Server, which was an addition to Muvi's product portfolio earlier this year, turned heads for its "No Revenue Sharing" and "No Minimum Views & Traffic" policy, which made it an instant hit among budding OTT platforms. Muvi Ad Server broke the monopoly of high-end ad networks that function in a somewhat resistive ecosystem. Hosted on a public cloud infrastructure like AWS, Muvi Ad Server empowers small-medium OTT-businesses and business conglomerates to host ads on their private ad network and deliver multi-format ads onto their website and apps.

With dynamic ad-insertion, geo-restriction, and cross-platform ad delivering capabilities, publishers can customize the ad delivery based on device, geography, and following the latest release preferences too.

"Muvi Ad Server is our first product that was conceptualized by our customers who shared their experience about hosting ads and the associated difficulties in getting listed by established ad networks," quotes Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. "The recent update enables the unification of ad data in a single dashboard with a holistic view of impressions, engagement pattern, ad inventory, revenue, and more. Publishers are now more empowered", adds Dey.

Muvi Ad Server, like Muvi's other trademark OTT solutions, is instantly deployable and available for "an all feature access" 14-Day Free Trial.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

Muvi Ad Server - Personal Ad Management Platform with Zero Revenue Sharing