Concrete Slab Repairs this Week on I-81 SB over Conodoguinet Creek in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County

Lane restrictions tomorrow and Thursday

Harrisburg, PA – Weather permitting, a PennDOT maintenance crew in Cumberland County will perform concrete slab repairs on Southbound Interstate 81 at the structure spanning Conodoguinet Creek just south of Exit 57 (Route 114/Mechanicsburg) in Silver Spring Township.

This work will be performed from 9 AM to 2 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1. This operation will require lane restrictions on Southbound I-81 at the work site.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution through the work zone and watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles in the roadway.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018