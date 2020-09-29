Ramp Closures Scheduled for Bridge Inspections at Eisenhower Boulevard Interchange Near Harrisburg

Closures set for this weekend

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor is scheduled to close ramps this weekend for bridge inspections at the Eisenhower Boulevard Interchange in Swatara Township near Harrisburg in Dauphin County.

On Saturday, October 3, the ramp from Southbound Eisenhower Boulevard to Eastbound Route 322 will be closed from 6 AM to noon. A detour will be in place. Motorists should continue on Eisenhower Boulevard to Lindle Road, turn left onto Lindle Road then turn left onto Northbound Interstate 283 and continue to the ramp to Eastbound Route 322.

Then, on Sunday, October 4, the Northbound Interstate 83 ramp to continue onto I-83 North will be closed during the same hours. A detour will be in place. Motorists should take Eastbound Route 322 to the Penhar Drive Exit, turn right at the end of the ramp, turn right onto Paxton Street, then follow the signs to I-83.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the workers.

