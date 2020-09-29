Route 27 Bridge in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County Opened

​The new bridge that carries Route 27 over Browns Run in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County is opened to traffic.

The bridge, which is located near the intersection of Route 27 and Murray Hill Road, had been closed since September 8, 2020.

Work continues in the area near the bridge. Drivers should be alert for possible traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #