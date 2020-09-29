Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Area Schools on National Blue Ribbon Recognition

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to congratulate Lincoln Elementary and Francis Howell High School for being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Recently, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recognized these schools as Gold Star Schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon Schools award is designed to recognize educators, families and communities for their work in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

“Once again, I am proud to congratulate two of our area schools for being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools,” Sen. Eigel said. “The teachers and staff of Lincoln Elementary and Francis Howell High School should be proud of their hard work in creating an environment where students receive the type of education that prepares them to succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Congratulations to both of these schools on receiving this impressive award.”

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13. To learn more about Sen. Eigel, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage: www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.