Exclusive Treasure Coast, Florida Waterfront Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located just north of Palm Beach, this stunning Palm City estate, with over 1,500 feet of waterfront, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kim Spears of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Currently listed for $4.49 million, the home will sell No Reserve October 27–29th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Enjoy unmatched privacy at 3221 SW Winding Way, set on 3 acres of land with seamless access to winding waterways leading to miles of remarkable shores. This English Tudor-style home features classic details inside and out, from the stone turret at the entrance to the vaulted wood ceilings. A two-story great room and large eat-in kitchen provide ample space for hosting events and entertaining friends and family inside. Outside, the covered porch, heated saltwater pool and spa, and patio are the ultimate retreat to bathe in Florida’s tropical climate. With two luxurious master suites, a finished basement, and a guest house, this charming mansion on the water, prime for storing your coveted boat and water accessories, is poised as the perfect getaway.

Additional features include custom cabinetry throughout; two porcelain farmhouse sinks; top-of-the-line kitchen appliances; wine/drink cooler; theater style entertainment center; heated saltwater pool and spa, complete with a stone waterfall and a pool house with bar, refrigerator, sauna, outdoor shower, and bathroom; game room; two offices; attached 4-car garage with half bay workshop; Riverside basketball court, tree house, pagoda, and waterfront ocean access —all just 45 minutes north of Palm Beach and Palm Beach International Airport, and 2 hours from Miami.

“We are thrilled to work in cooperation with Concierge Auctions heading into another sale in South Florida,” stated Spears, on the heels of her recent successful 20 million dollar sale in Palm Beach. “Their team is dedicated to producing results through their global platform, which ultimately offers our seller complete control over the sale of the property, and for buyers, the coveted opportunity to own a property with exclusive privacy and a first-class location to five-star amenities, world-renowned golf facilities, and effortless ocean access.”

Centrally located between Palm Beach and Vero Beach in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, Palm City is surrounded by winding waterways, with convenient access to miles of peaceful beaches. Just minutes from 3221 SW Winding Way lies the Floridian National Golf Club, one of the nation's most renowned golf clubs, frequented by top PGA Tour professionals and home to exquisite dining and spa experiences. From museums and art galleries to shopping and fine dining, there’s no shortage of activities in Palm City and the surrounding areas. Explore natural parks and preserves or enjoy one of the many year-round festivals and celebrations. Seek tropical adventures at Vero Beach, under an hour north, where manatees and dolphins roam off the shores of the stunning white sand beaches. Just a short drive or boat ride south lies the resort town of Jupiter, home of numerous professional golfers on the PGA Tour, with picture-perfect beaches, innovative restaurants, high-end retailers, and thrilling water sports. Palm Beach International Airport is also less than one hour away, where you can jet off to seek adventure anywhere in the world.

3221 SW Winding Way is available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com