Millionaire Mentors, Larry and Taylor Thompson, Publish “The Millionaire Training” with Billion Dollar Brand Founders
There is a distinct difference between marketing and network marketing. Network marketing is simple and the fundamentals never change. The Millionaire Training is your very own success manual.”PROSPER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry and Taylor Thompson trailblazers and dynamic leaders in the network marketing industry to release The Millionaire Training on October 7, 2020 with contributions from 19 of today’s top network marketing influencers.
— Larry Thompson
Larry Thompson was the mastermind marketing strategist behind the Herbalife International success story, guiding Herbalife to its first billion in sales. In 1981 at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California he delivered what is considered one of the greatest business trainings of all time – The Millionaire Training.
Known by many as the “Mentor to the Millionaires,” Larry has taught the basic business fundamentals that have inspired hundreds of thousands to earn above average incomes and improve their life, whether they were a schoolteacher, a plumber, a rocket scientist, a salesperson or a stay-at-home mom.
Taylor Thompson is the founder of The SheNetwork®. Today, 70% of people in networking marketing are women, and Taylor is one of the top leaders. She has been living and delivering the principles of The Millionaire Training as both a trainer and partner in the LT WealthBuilding Academy across Europe and North America for over 15 years.
Many of the top network marketing leaders of today credit The Millionaire Training for teaching them the foundational principles that led to their success, including Jeff Roberti #1 Distributor with Juice Plus+, Dan Stammen Co-founder of WorldVenture Holdings, and Rolf Sorg, Founder of PM International. The Thompson’s current project includes bringing them and several colleagues together to publish The Millionaire Training for the first time because it is the essential foundation to anyone building a business, it is more relevant today than when it was originally recorded.
Other contributors include Ron Henley, John Fleming, Tish Rochin, Dan Waldron, Dan McCormick, John Solleder, Jay Bennet, Ray Higdon, Karla Ingolio, Rick and Michelle Teague, Jack Silva, Trey Herron, Jeff Weisberg, Frank Mulcahy, and Lisa Grossmann.
Now, The Millionaire Training that has brought success to so many, is available for all on Amazon. To purchase your first-edition copy, visit www.themillionairetraining.com.
About Larry Thompson and Taylor Thompson: Larry and Taylor Thompson are the founders of the LT WealthBuilding Academy which provides a modern learning/teaching environment to inspire today’s networker to become the future leader of tomorrow’s network marketing industry, teaching the basic core fundamentals, blended with today’s technology. Named by The Wall Street Journal as “The Architect of Wealth Building,” Larry Thompson has over 50 years of experience in the Network Marketing Industry. Larry and Taylor are the creators of The Millionaire Training concepts being taught globally in most every Network Marketing motivational seminar over the past 40 years. You can learn more at www.wealthbuilding.pro.
