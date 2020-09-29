Millionaire Mentors, Larry and Taylor Thompson, Publish “The Millionaire Training” with Billion Dollar Brand Founders

Over 100,000 Copies Sold

Over 100,000 Copies Sold

Larry and Taylor Thompson

Larry and Taylor Thompson

The Millionaire Training Book

The Millionaire Training Book

“The Millionaire Training” Encompasses 52 Years of Leading Founders of Top Billion Dollar Brands

There is a distinct difference between marketing and network marketing. Network marketing is simple and the fundamentals never change. The Millionaire Training is your very own success manual.”
— Larry Thompson
PROSPER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry and Taylor Thompson trailblazers and dynamic leaders in the network marketing industry to release The Millionaire Training on October 7, 2020 with contributions from 19 of today’s top network marketing influencers.

Larry Thompson was the mastermind marketing strategist behind the Herbalife International success story, guiding Herbalife to its first billion in sales. In 1981 at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California he delivered what is considered one of the greatest business trainings of all time – The Millionaire Training.

Known by many as the “Mentor to the Millionaires,” Larry has taught the basic business fundamentals that have inspired hundreds of thousands to earn above average incomes and improve their life, whether they were a schoolteacher, a plumber, a rocket scientist, a salesperson or a stay-at-home mom.

Taylor Thompson is the founder of The SheNetwork®. Today, 70% of people in networking marketing are women, and Taylor is one of the top leaders. She has been living and delivering the principles of The Millionaire Training as both a trainer and partner in the LT WealthBuilding Academy across Europe and North America for over 15 years.

Many of the top network marketing leaders of today credit The Millionaire Training for teaching them the foundational principles that led to their success, including Jeff Roberti #1 Distributor with Juice Plus+, Dan Stammen Co-founder of WorldVenture Holdings, and Rolf Sorg, Founder of PM International. The Thompson’s current project includes bringing them and several colleagues together to publish The Millionaire Training for the first time because it is the essential foundation to anyone building a business, it is more relevant today than when it was originally recorded.

Other contributors include Ron Henley, John Fleming, Tish Rochin, Dan Waldron, Dan McCormick, John Solleder, Jay Bennet, Ray Higdon, Karla Ingolio, Rick and Michelle Teague, Jack Silva, Trey Herron, Jeff Weisberg, Frank Mulcahy, and Lisa Grossmann.

Now, The Millionaire Training that has brought success to so many, is available for all on Amazon. To purchase your first-edition copy, visit www.themillionairetraining.com.

About Larry Thompson and Taylor Thompson: Larry and Taylor Thompson are the founders of the LT WealthBuilding Academy which provides a modern learning/teaching environment to inspire today’s networker to become the future leader of tomorrow’s network marketing industry, teaching the basic core fundamentals, blended with today’s technology. Named by The Wall Street Journal as “The Architect of Wealth Building,” Larry Thompson has over 50 years of experience in the Network Marketing Industry. Larry and Taylor are the creators of The Millionaire Training concepts being taught globally in most every Network Marketing motivational seminar over the past 40 years. You can learn more at www.wealthbuilding.pro.

Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 214-551-0804
email us here

You just read:

Millionaire Mentors, Larry and Taylor Thompson, Publish “The Millionaire Training” with Billion Dollar Brand Founders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 214-551-0804
Company/Organization
Vedette Global
1214 Thornbury Place
Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 80129
United States
+1 720-271-5942
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

When was the last time you put out a news announcement for your book, business or brand? Have you hit a milestone? Published a book? Received an award? Let's alert the press! A press release is a core document to feature your story to journalists and media professionals. Media Specialist, Angel Tuccy, walks you through the steps to creating a professional press release, how to create major network distribution, and create more visibility for your brand, business, nonprofit or story. Broadcasters need you. Journalists are looking for stories every day, and they find them in your press releases. You keep creating the news, and we'll share it.

Got News? Alert the Press!

More From This Author
Millionaire Mentors, Larry and Taylor Thompson, Publish “The Millionaire Training” with Billion Dollar Brand Founders
Network Marketing Trainer Michelle Cunningham Grows An Online Training Business To 7-Figures During The Pandemic
Tyde Systems to Debut 24/7 Network and Security Operations Center in Denver Tech Center on October 15th
View All Stories From This Author