ZOZIBINI TUNZI, MISS UNIVERSE NAMED 2020 MADRINA OF THE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS
Virtual Induction Ceremony Occurs Friday, October 2, 2020NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe and Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS and founder Hispanic Health Network
WHAT: The Latino Commission on AIDS, a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS in the Hispanic/Latinx community, has named Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe as its 2020 Madrina. (In the Latino culture, a madrina – godmother – plays an important role in guiding the development of an individual.) During a virtual press event Miss Tunzi will be inducted as Madrina to be hosted at the Commission’s Latinx Oasis LGBTS+ Wellness Center. Hailing from South Africa, Miss Tunzi has actively supported the fight against HIV and AIDS, as well as gender-based violence and other important social issues. She will also appear for the first time in this role at the organization’s first-ever virtual Cielo Gala on October 28, 2020.
WHEN: Friday, October 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. EDT
WHERE: Live Virtual Zoom presentation. Meeting link and password will be provided upon registration.
WHY: HIV disproportionately affects Latino communities in the nation and U.S. Territories. While Latinos are 19% of the U.S. population, they represent 27% of new HIV infections and 22% of people living with HIV. Previous prevention efforts led to hopeful declines among Latinos, however, there have been serious increases in new HIV infections in recent years, especially among Latino gay and bisexual men. The Latino Commission on AIDS is launching its commemoration of 30 years of working to fight AIDS and advancing the health and wellbeing of the Hispanic/Latinx community at its first-ever virtual Cielo gala on October 28, 2020. The virtual Cielo Gala will be accessible for free to anyone who registers at: www.cielolatino.org. Donations are encouraged.
RSVP: To register and confirm your attendance for the live virtual media briefing, contact: Yartish Bullock at 347-896-3480 or YBullock@arcos-ny.com. Meeting link and password will be provided upon registration.
