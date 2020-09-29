ARIZONA COMMUNITY FINDS SILVER LINING AMIDST PANDEMIC

Desert Mountain

Desert Mountain Breaks Records in Sales and Rounds Played as Members New and Seasoned Seek Safety, Security, and Wide-Open Spaces

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The numbers are in and the results speak volumes. Desert Mountain—the exclusive Scottsdale luxury community and private club with seven golf courses, 10 restaurants, an onsite spa, and much more—is fortunate to be in a position of strong fiscal health despite the pandemic.

Often referred to as “The Best Golf Club in the World,” Desert Mountain has repeatedly been recognized as a Distinguished Club from Boardroom Magazine and is among the top 100 Platinum Golf and Country Clubs in the world as well as the only club in Arizona to be ranked in the top 20. It is the only private community anywhere with six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, plus a par-54, 18-hole course, No. 7 at Desert Mountain™, each designed to offer an individual playing experience for golfers of all skill levels.

At last count:

• More than 100 new members have been added this year across all categories, including golf, lifestyle, and junior legacy.

• Nearly 100,000 member rounds of golf have been played, up 33% year over year.

• Coming off 2019’s all-time record for custom-home sales volume of over $225 million, the community’s real estate sales are on track to surpass this with 78 custom home closings ($174,923, 892) since January; 24 additional sales are currently pending.

• Maintained full staff of 700 employees throughout the pandemic, with no layoffs or furloughs

When the pandemic is over, it could be people realize that they like the quiet and savor the serenity that comes with social distancing. And whether they want private places, thoughtfully planned social opportunities, or wide-open spaces, it’s all on “The Mountain.”

Desert Mountain features 8,000 acres of high-desert glory showcased on miles of trails ideal for hiking, biking, or horseback riding, while the ears can thrill to the magic of near-silence—barely perceptible breezes, the fluttering of hummingbirds among the cacti, nothing louder than the calling of birds and the canter of your horse’s steady hooves. More than 20 miles of hiking trails are covered by the proprietary Interactive Trail Guide—a touch-screen monitor at the trailhead—that directs hikers and riders off the beaten track and along edges of the Continental Mountains, among the desert’s mysteries, and through a river basin bursting with color at nearly 4000 feet.

More natural wonders are nearby, such as Lost Dutchman State Park, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, a choice of regional parks, and even the 2.9 million acres of Tonto National Forest: The largest national forest in Arizona, and seventh largest in the country, is our ruggedly beautiful next-door neighbor, filled with history, activity, variety, and, yes, beautiful stretches of water.

“We are often asked about everything within Desert Mountain, but one of the many surprising delights of our area is our proximity to some of Arizona’s most impressive water wonderlands,” said Damon DiOrio, Desert Mountain Club’s CEO. “Bartlett Lake is just 30 minutes east of the community, a playground for boating, fishing, paddle boarding and a host of water activities. Blue Wash Hiking Trail is just a 10-minute drive east of the community, and is home to a seasonally active waterfall. Not many people think of the desert as a place for wakeboarding and tubing, but we have it in abundance and our members treasure it.”

Within the City of Scottsdale and less than 10 miles from one of the country’s fastest growing urban areas, Desert Mountain offers countless quiet corners and empty spaces where it’s possible to find serenity in the great outdoors. Singly exploring—or simply curled up with a good book, blissfully relaxing in your own home—is “social distancing” at its best.

When it’s time to re-engage with the world, Desert Mountain provides the best the region has to offer. Within the property is a luxurious spa that’s expert in pampering (especially good if you’ve just come off the trails). Invigorating fitness classes, a multitude of al fresco dining options, seven impeccable golf courses, or getting involved with one of the dozens of social clubs and community organizations shape the lifestyle. There are limitless opportunities to do good for yourself—and do good for the world.

Another of Desert Mountain’s charms is its year-round accessibility. Sitting from 2,400 up to 4,500 feet high and above nearby Phoenix creates an 8- to 10-degree variation that makes all the difference when the golf courses and other outdoor activities beckon. And it’s an easy drive to the still-higher elevations of charming high-desert destinations like Flagstaff, Sedona, and Payson, which offer their own range of amenities, along with lower temperatures, great for beating the summer heat and for some excellent winter skiing, as well.

For additional information on the Desert Mountain community, access the web site at www.desertmountain.com.

