Network Marketing Trainer Michelle Cunningham Grows An Online Training Business To 7-Figures During The Pandemic
In the first 18 months, MichelleCunningham.com has crossed over the million dollar milestone, impacting the lives of women all over the world.
My mission is to now share with others across the world that YOU CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING. Sometimes, you just need the right training, a little spark and a daily actions plan to get you there.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network marketing trainer, Michelle Cunningham, has surpassed over $1,000,000 in revenue impacting the lives of work-from-home women all over the world, MichelleCunningham.com, is a powerhouse training platform that serves network marketers, direct sellers and home party reps across the globe with training to get better results. In the first 18 months, MichelleCunningham.com has crossed over the million dollar milestone in business growth, impacting the lives of work from home women all over the world.
— Michelle Cunningham
Cunningham was a skeptic when she was first introduced to network marketing. When she started and shared her excitement with her family, the words out of their mouths were, “That’s a Pyramid Scheme and a Scam.” As an excited 23 year old new to the industry, that was not exactly the reception Cunningham had hoped for. As an introvert, Cunningham struggled for the first 6 years, too scared to tell anyone about her business. At the age of 29, she finally found a simple system that changed everything and her business exploded. Over the next 11 years, Michelle built an eight figures sales organization while empowering other women on her team to step into their greatness and shine.
“For me, growing up shy and broke, I just always felt less than those around me. And then, to be throw into network marketing with tons of fearless leaders, I felt intimidated and too scared to take action. But after six years of being stuck, I applied a few simple changes, and everything changed in my business,” says Cunningham. “I took my failing business from $0 in sales to over eight-figures in sales. And my mission is to now share with others across the world that YOU CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING. Sometimes, you just need the right training, a little spark and a daily actions plan to get you there."
Cunningham is about to publish her first book, “Do It Anyway Girl”, highlighting her personal network marketing journey and sharing the scripts and strategies she teaches on her Youtube channel. Cunningham has over 1 million video views playfully sharing her simple systems for network marketing success, sharing funny stories, giving away prizes and talking a lot about unicorns and sparkles.
Living by the mantra, “Successful women feel the fear and do it anyway,” Michelle is an unstoppable force on a mission to help women realize their true magnificence.
To grab a copy of Cunningham’s most popular training “How To Organize Your Home Office For Ultra Productivity”, visit PrizeFactoryMichelle.com/office.
About Michelle Cunningham: Michelle Cunningham is the CEO of MichelleCunningham.com, an online network marketing coaching company. Michelle, a busy Mom of two little ones, shows women in direct sales how to manage it all, create more success systems and enjoy the journey with less stress & overwhelm
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-271-5942
email us here