Career Cabinet Maker Credits Global Cabinet Supply Components as a Cut Above

Jim Russell, owner of James Russell Co. near San Francisco, only uses Global Cabinet Supply for all his cabinet components. GCS components are cut precisely and slide-to-lock together perfectly without any hardware showing.

Global Cabinet Supply slide-to-lock components give James Russell Co. a competitive advantage

Assembly takes about a third of the time using GCS components. I learned this slide-to-lock method was absolutely WI certified and works perfectly for commercial cabinets.” — Jim Russell, James Russell Co., Owner

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Russell completes one commercial project a month, with up to 50 new cabinets at each job. He works with four contractors that keep him busy supplying commercial cabinets in a 20 mile radius of his shop close to San Francisco.

Working with cabinet components from many suppliers over a 30 year span, he now uses only components supplied from Global Cabinet Supply (GCS). The founders of the Hayward, California company, Bryan Koelling and Daniel Savage, co-invented the slide-to-lock, hidden Lockdowel fastener method in 2015, and started GCS three years later.

At first Russell was skeptical about using the new fastening method. Before choosing GCS his company used components with dowels and confirmats. “I’ve used most every kind of component method available. I couldn’t believe a system this unique could be WI certified,” Russell says.

Javier Escobedo, Global Cabinet Supply’s VP of sales, convinced Russell to use components for one project. After completing that job, Russell determined that his business, James Russell Co., would use only this method, and only this company. “GCS components are cut precisely and fit together perfectly. Edgebanding is flawless and machining for hardware is exact.”

Russell revealed that GCS components give him his competitive advantage over other cabinet companies. “Assembly takes about a third of the time using GCS components,” Russell says. “I learned this slide-to-lock method was absolutely WI certified and works perfectly for commercial cabinets. That’s all my company does – nothing else.”

Cabinets are assembled in the James Russell Co. shop, delivered to the job site, then installed. “Cabinets are square, very strong and the installs go smoother and faster. All said, it’s a great package.”

Smooth cabinet sides without showing any hardware was a primary factor in switching to GCS components for Russell. “The outside of the end panels are not compromised with exposed connectors, leaving a clean, smooth panel.”

Jim Russell adds he’s been a cabinet maker for his entire career and he still enjoys going to work every day. “I told my daughter I can’t believe I get paid to do this!”

To contact Global Cabinet Supply Inc. email: jescobedo@globalcabinetsupply.com --- or call: 855-326-1213. www.globalcabinetsupply.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.cabinet.supply?igshid=qw1p556y365q

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LJWerpaz3ldx-M_XAeB1yOziloQ5QqJV/view