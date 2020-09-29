Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ivey Applauds Trump Administration for Supplying Alabama with Over 1 Million Rapid COVID-19 Tests

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday applauded President Trump, Vice President Pence and the Administration for supplying Alabama with over 1 million Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow, rapid COVID-19 tests. The Alabama Department of Public Health will be receiving these shipments in phases during the next few months. The initial shipment will be approximately 96,000 tests. Governor Ivey issued the following statement thanking the Trump Administration:

“Before we knew much about this novel virus and before we had our first confirmed case in Alabama, President Trump and his Administration have been diligent in providing any additional resources that we needed in our state. These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Governor Ivey said. “As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”

 ###

