VSP Royalton/ DUI/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at approximately 3:40 PM

STREET: Howard Hill Road

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of Hebard Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Perry Hodgdon

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken ribs

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/28/2020 at approximately 3:40 PM Vermont State Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash on Howard Hill Road in Randolph. The vehicle had gone off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The operator(Perry Hodgdon) was transported to Gifford Medical center to be treated. Through the course of investigation it was found that Hodgdon was under the influence of intoxicants. Hodgdon was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 11/11/2020 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 8:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.