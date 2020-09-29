VSP Royalton/ DUI/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203141
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at approximately 3:40 PM
STREET: Howard Hill Road
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of Hebard Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Perry Hodgdon
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Broken ribs
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/28/2020 at approximately 3:40 PM Vermont State Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash on Howard Hill Road in Randolph. The vehicle had gone off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The operator(Perry Hodgdon) was transported to Gifford Medical center to be treated. Through the course of investigation it was found that Hodgdon was under the influence of intoxicants. Hodgdon was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 11/11/2020 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 8:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.