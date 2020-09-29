Northbound Route 837 West Carson Street Lane Restriction Continues Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a northbound lane restriction on Route 837 (West Carson Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, September 29-30 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on northbound Route 837 will occur between the Smithfield Street Bridge and Station Square Drive from 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday night continuously through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will conduct concrete repair work.

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

