JEFFERSON CITY — House Bill 46 is now law in Missouri. The measure modifies the power of the City of St. Louis to impose residency requirements on certain municipal personnel, and was one of the pieces contained in the recently completed extra session.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 29: Residency Requirement
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.