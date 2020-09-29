Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 29: Residency Requirement

JEFFERSON CITY — House Bill 46 is now law in Missouri. The measure modifies the power of the City of St. Louis to impose residency requirements on certain municipal personnel, and was one of the pieces contained in the recently completed extra session.

The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 29: Residency Requirement

