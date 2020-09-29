Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Infotools launches new multi-language feature for its software platform, Harmoni

New functionality added to the leading cloud-based market research analysis and reporting platform allows delivery of reporting / results in different languages

As researchers, we need to ‘speak the language’ of stakeholders in more ways than one when it comes to consumer insights. Our new feature multi-language feature in Harmoni provides this flexibility.”
— Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, today announced the addition of multi-language capabilities to its Harmoni platform. The new feature allows users to engage more effectively with global audiences by creating final data reporting and visualizations in local languages of choice.

“We know that it is critical for researchers to talk directly to their audience when it comes to analysis and deliverables,” said Ant Franklin of Infotools. “In fact, as researchers, we need to ‘speak the language’ of our stakeholders in more ways than one when it comes to consumer insights. Our new feature in Harmoni provides this flexibility.”

With many Infotools customers running surveys and trackers across multiple global markets, the ability to share insights in native languages with local decision makers around the world boosts both engagement and value.

The multi-language functionality in Harmoni:
- Provides granular control of translations to facilitate interactions in specific languages for other project team members

- Gives users the ability to display project items in the most appropriate language and customizes views for each user based on their preferred language

- Allows language changes to reporting labels, PowerPoint exports and other deliverables on the fly

- Includes support for both letter-based and symbol-based languages

Harmoni is a cloud-based “data-to delivery” software platform built by market researchers who understand just how important this kind of analysis is to understanding an audience and their behaviors. The platform streamlines everything from data processing through to analysis, reporting, visualization, dashboarding, distribution, and data alerts. Harmoni is largely data agnostic, supporting a wide range of data sources such as SQL, SPSS, Excel, CSV, tab-delimited files as well as live API connections to leading data collection platforms. The platform harmonizes data from multiple sources into one usable data set, using the power of automation and machine learning, along with extensive domain expertise. The result is real-time insights based on the very latest available data, presented and shared through advanced reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.

About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design, data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as Ipsos, Nielsen and DIG Insights. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.

