Parents Forum accepted to A Community Thrives

Parents Forum, an advocate for parent support for over 25 years, offers “A Lifeline for Parents, an Anchor for Communities” in Gannett Foundation’s challenge.
Each of us wants our own family to be happy. Since we pay the costs, socially and economically, of other families’ unhappiness, we need, urgently, to help all families become happier.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Forum, an advocate for parent support for over 25 years, was accepted for Gannett Foundation’s challenge ‘A Community Thrives’. After only one week, ‘A Lifeline for Parents, an Anchor for Communities’ raised over $1500, well on the way to meeting the $3K minimum in four weeks and being considered for a major national grant from Gannett Foundation.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum Founder
In response to the stress and anxiety that parents are experiencing now with the COVID-19 pandemic, Parents Forum is offering open online meetings to discuss current topics in a context of parent peer support. The meetings are on Zoom, at 11am ET, the first Saturday of each month and the next meeting will be October 3. Request the meeting link by email to info@parentsforum.org.
In collaboration with the National Parents Union, the program’s lead nonprofit partner for the challenge, Parents Forum will present a panel discussion on the NPU Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/nationalparentsunion) show My Child My Voice Parent Connection on Thursday October 1 at 3:30 pm. Guests will include Prof. Patrick O’Leary of Youngstown State University and Dr. Howard Dubowitz of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore
With the ‘Lifeline & Anchor’ project, Parents Forum seeks to create new chapters in ten communities, modeled on the one in Youngstown, Ohio. With success in the Gannett challenge, Parents Forum also intends to establish an administrative structure to assure the program’s long-term sustainability.
A recent program participant wrote, “Parents Forum tools help me better explain how I feel. When everyone learns to express feelings honestly and kindly, all our relationships will be better.”
Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan says, “Each of us wants our own family to be happy. Since we pay the costs, socially and economically, of other families’ unhappiness, we need, urgently, to help all families become happier.”
Program information at www.parentsforum.org.
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
