Remote Future Summit 2020: An honest conversation about the future of work.

L.A., CALIFORNIA, U.S., September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With merely six months into the pandemic, we’ve seen both small companies and juggernauts the likes of Google and Facebook make the decision to keep going full remote for at least a year; many others have decided to stay remote indefinitely. A lot has happened to the world of work in the past months, and last week, in an unprecedented event, some of the most influential leaders and companies in the emerging remote tech industry got together to discuss issues that are now at the front and center of what is being called not the “new normal”, but the future of work.Organizations around the world are rapidly adapting to this ever-changing situation, and Remote-How excelled to create a live, online space to learn, exchange best practices and discuss some of the most burning questions and challenges about managing, providing security and ensuring the well-being of distributed teams during Remote Future Summit 2020 , where top-notch speakers from companies like Turing, Torre, GroWrk , Gitlab, Doist, Pezzi, Pipeline, Smart Recruiters, just to mention a few, discussed and exchanged best practices on how to effectively tackle some of the challenges and potencialize the enormous opportunities the “remote revolution” brings. This year, Remote Future Summit gathered over 3,000 registered viewers from all over the world, who were also able to meet like-minded professionals in amazing intimate networking sessions.“Remote work is not only on the rise, but emerging as an alternative that is keeping our economy alive and going amid the Coronavirus Pandemic” Mentioned Carlos N. Escutia, Founder & CEO at GroWrk, during his keynote about the importance of employee wellbeing while working remote, “It also comes as an opportunity not to replicate the office and it’s vices, but to make remote work better than it”. GroWrk is building the most comprehensive global remote employee experience platform to help organizations provide premium remote workspaces, professional ergonomics supervision and thoughtfully curated services and experiences that empower their teams to thrive no matter where.Remote work is not only a Human Resources issue, but it affects all areas of organizational management – performance, productivity, and revenue, to name a few – and currently, employees are expected to juggle between their personal and work lives without the needed support. “COVID19 is not normal remote work, normally we have meetups, we have events, we have human interaction. These are difficult times even for regular remote workers” Kaleem Clarkson, COO at Blend MeOne of the most interesting topics during Remote Future Summit 2020, and among the audience, was undoubtedly diversity and equity. The participation of Katharine Zaleski CEO & President of PowerToFly, and Katica Roy, CEO of Pipeline were truly inspiring when thinking about how remote work can be an alternative that not only reduces the gender, ethnic, and age gaps that currently exist in the world of work, but as an opportunity to build a new consciousness that revolves around fairer working conditions for all. And, of course, to aspire to a “Universal Standard Income Model”, one where salary is based on talent and productivity, no matter who you are or where you’re working from, as proposed by Andrés Cajío at Torre.We can all agree that the world of work has changed abruptly, but the issue of “Remote Labor” has been present in conversations over the last 10 years. What came to break, transform and speed up through COVID19 was only a matter of time, as Jerome Ternynck, Founder & at Smart Recruiters said: “this is an amazing opportunity to make life better for everybody” to adopt a mindset directed towards sustainability and equity. "What we really want to focus on is the mindset needed for us to continue to be agile, for us to continue to adapt, for us to be able to really be responsive to the future rather than reactive. And that's really what a future-of-work mindset does" Cheryl Cran, NextMappingAs Alice Zagury, CEO at The Family stated “Freedom doesn’t mean less engagement, it means that you’ve chosen to be where you are”. Maybe this wasn't the way we all pictured this jump to “Remote Living” to happen, but in the end, we’ll get to choose where we want to be.