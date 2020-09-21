Join the leading remote work companies, at Remote Future Summit 2020, the free virtual conference on Sept 23 & 24

Carlos N. Escutia. Founder & CEO at GroWrk Remote for Remote Future Summit 2020 GroWrk is building the most comprehensive global remote employee care platform to help organizations provide premium remote workspaces, professional ergonomics supervision and thoughtfully-curated services that empower their teams to thrive no matter where.

Remote work is here to stay. It is not a passing trend; We are building the solutions to ensure the long-term physical and mental well-being of a distributed global workforce.” — Carlos N. Escutia, Founder & CEO at GroWrk Remote

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coronavirus Pandemic has upended business operations globally, and has pushed many workplaces to rapidly transition to a more distributed way of achieving their goals.It is not a passing trend; a solution to COVID-19 that will go away when society reopens. It’s a new way of life. The largest tech companies in the world have all confirmed this — Facebook, Google, Twitter, Square, among others — and as go the tech giants, so go the rest.While companies have been mostly focusing on assuring the productivity, and ensuring the safety of their employees by giving them the benefit of remaining at home, employee well-being is also becoming an area of vital significance, and longer-term, creating and maintaining a healthy remote workplace is essential to business success.Keeping employee’s physical and mental health in check remotely can be difficult. Fortunately, there are innovative companies working hard to tackle these issues since before the pandemic. GroWrk is building the most comprehensive global remote employee care platform to help organizations provide premium remote workspaces, professional ergonomics supervision and thoughtfully-curated services and experiences that empower their teams to thrive no matter where.Join GroWrk, as well as other leading remote work companies like Turing, Torre and Doist, at Remote Future Summit 2020 to have an honest conversation about Remote Work. The free virtual conference will take place on the 23-24th of September and will connect you with other like-minded professionals to talk about the struggles and best tactics for working remotely.- 100% live and interactive agenda- No beating around the bush- New level of networkingDon’t miss out! Register now

