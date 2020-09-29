Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,734 in the last 365 days.

Fire Prevention Week: ESFI Offers Fire Prevention Guidance

AFCIs: Protecting Your Home From Fires

The tips presented throughout the first week of October seek to educate consumers on how to prevent home fires.

Working from home and attending school virtually places demands on your electrical system that it may not be able to handle.”
— Brett Brenner, ESFI President

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) released an infographic, AFCIs: Protecting Your Home From Fires, and two videos, Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) Prevent Fires and Fire Protection for Your Older Home, in recognition of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Sunday, October 4 through Saturday, October 10. The materials outline the importance of installing arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) throughout homes. AFCIs are lifesaving devices that protect against electrical fires from malfunctions.

“Working from home and attending school virtually places demands on your electrical system that it may not be able to handle,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. "These demands can lead to arc faults, which can cause electrical fires. AFCIs are designed to protect against arc faults and fires. It is estimated that 50% of home electrical fires can be prevented by proper AFCI protection.”

Common causes of arc-faults include damaged electrical wiring and insulation, overheated or damaged electrical cords, and damaged or loose electrical connections. AFCIs are required in bedrooms, closets, kitchens, laundry areas, living rooms, family rooms, and other locations by the National Electrical Code (NEC). The NEC sets the minimum standard for safe electrical installation and has been adopted in all 50 states.

Additional infographics, Home Cooking Fire Prevention Tips and Set The Table For Safety, provide tips as consumers spend more time cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries. ESFI urges consumers to stay vigilant in the kitchen, ensure smoke alarms and ground-fault circuit interrupters are operating properly, and clean appliances after use to keep families safe and prevent cooking-related fires.

ABOUT ESFI
The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information and to use ESFI’s free-to-share electrical safety resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.
# # #

Brianne Deerwester
Electrical Safety Foundation International
+1 703-841-5935
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) Prevent Fires

You just read:

Fire Prevention Week: ESFI Offers Fire Prevention Guidance

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.