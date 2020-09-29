Fire Prevention Week: ESFI Offers Fire Prevention Guidance

AFCIs: Protecting Your Home From Fires

The tips presented throughout the first week of October seek to educate consumers on how to prevent home fires.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) released an infographic, AFCIs: Protecting Your Home From Fires, and two videos, Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) Prevent Fires and Fire Protection for Your Older Home, in recognition of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Sunday, October 4 through Saturday, October 10. The materials outline the importance of installing arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) throughout homes. AFCIs are lifesaving devices that protect against electrical fires from malfunctions.

“Working from home and attending school virtually places demands on your electrical system that it may not be able to handle,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. "These demands can lead to arc faults, which can cause electrical fires. AFCIs are designed to protect against arc faults and fires. It is estimated that 50% of home electrical fires can be prevented by proper AFCI protection.”

Common causes of arc-faults include damaged electrical wiring and insulation, overheated or damaged electrical cords, and damaged or loose electrical connections. AFCIs are required in bedrooms, closets, kitchens, laundry areas, living rooms, family rooms, and other locations by the National Electrical Code (NEC). The NEC sets the minimum standard for safe electrical installation and has been adopted in all 50 states.

Additional infographics, Home Cooking Fire Prevention Tips and Set The Table For Safety, provide tips as consumers spend more time cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries. ESFI urges consumers to stay vigilant in the kitchen, ensure smoke alarms and ground-fault circuit interrupters are operating properly, and clean appliances after use to keep families safe and prevent cooking-related fires.

