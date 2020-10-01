Veridata Insights Adds Danny Agapito and Andrew Burkey to Team
Addition of CTO and operations leader help accelerate the company’s strategic plans and expansion goals
We are glad to be growing our team so we can keep growing our client-centric environment and technology.”ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veridata Insights, a one-stop data collection partner, announces the addition of two new members to its team, Danny Agapito and Andrew Burkey. This team expansion supports the company’s growth of their research-first project platform that encompasses respondent sourcing, survey programming, data collection, data visualization, dashboards and analytics.
"While the platform is internal facing, our tech-first approach frees our client service team from the mindless work every project needs, allowing them to be more thoughtful and meaningful in their support of our clients," says Veridata COO and Co-Founder, Tom Littlejohn. "We are glad to be growing our team so we can keep growing our client-centric environment and technology."
Danny Agapito joins Veridata Insights as a highly experienced systems architect and technology manager. His past work in market research includes helping transition phone survey research to some of the earliest online panels and routers with Survey Sampling International, and serving as a founding member and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Critical Mix (both now Dynata). Other fields of experience include high performance computing and SaaS development of CRM, legal and compliance solutions. He also serves on Southern Connecticut State University's Computer Science Technical Advisory Council. Agapito joins the Veridata team as CTO and will be responsible for architecting Veridata’s compliance, project management and routing systems to fully leverage the latest cloud technology.
Upon joining the team, Agapito commented, "Through my experiences in building cloud solutions in market research and client-side brands, I’ve been able to work across a wide range of technology challenges. It's exciting to be able to take a career’s worth of lessons learned, along with the advantages of the latest tooling to drive innovation – both are crucial for expanding the Veridata platform."
Veridata also welcomes Andrew Burkey, who has operational experience in quantitative and qualitative supplier-side market research with a passion for high-touch, high-tech customer service innovation. At Veridata, Burkey leads the operations team with a focus on addressing unique client challenges with custom, cutting-edge solutions.
Burkey said, "I’m excited to join Veridata Insights as a member of the core leadership team. Our focus of leveraging Veridata’s platform to connect all stages of the research process into a single, easy-to-use solution is a true differentiator in client efficiency and satisfaction. I’m thrilled to be a part of this evolution."
Veridata CEO and Co-Founder Jami Pulley said, "Despite the challenges of today’s world, we are happy to be expanding our team to better serve our clients. Danny and Andrew are essential for us to continue driving greater value for our clients. It’s wonderful to have their experience and talents as part of Veridata."
About Veridata Insights
Veridata Insights, founded in July 2019, is built upon the latest technology and a steadfast commitment to customer service. We leverage the full capacity of the internet to provide unparalleled reach among consumers, business professionals and specialized, target audiences. The Veridata Insights team is experienced, passionate and creative: a combination that delivers the ultimate customer experience. www.veridatainsights.com
