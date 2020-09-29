Ken Joslin Continues to Elevate the Online Space with his Podcast.

When many people decided to retreat due to the world’s current state, Ken decided to provide more opportunities for stories to be shared.

CHELSEA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When many people decided to retreat due to the world’s current state, Ken decided to provide more opportunities for stories to be shared. Ken Joslin , Real Estate expert, coach, and driving force behind Grow Stack Drive Code, introduces his podcast. The Grow Stack Drive (GSD) Podcast is revolutionizing the way podcast interviews take place. The platforms from which you can interact with highly successful businessmen and women are unique in several ways. From the number of episodes to how it is delivered, all the way to the impressive lineup of notable speakers, each of which has had a significant impact on not only Ken but the lives of so many others within each guest’s respective industries.If you are looking for more than just another podcast, more than another back and forth conversation of surface-level topics and ideas, then look no further. The GSD Podcast delivers unique content based on Ken and his guests’ ideals and takes place more than any other podcast out there. You can catch a GSD Podcast nearly every day, streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube. Each episode’s structure is lighthearted in its approach and deep in its value.The GSD Podcast is one of the many ways Ken aims to create deeper connections with his clients and audience to those who have helped shape his career and life. Ken draws a lot of the topics, inspiration, and guests of GSD Podcast from his personal life and experiences. Through this platform, Ken aims to show others what is possible for them. Ken’s experiences and life lessons are always reflected in the types of conversations had on the podcast, the depth of the actionable advice, and the overall stories told by both Ken and guests.Through this podcast, so many more people can share their experiences both during and before 2020. This podcast is not only refreshing in an otherwise dark time but also intriguing and incredibly informative. What Ken and his guests can accomplish for the audience in a half-hour could take a lifetime to others. The GSD Podcast is relevant to anyone; whether you are a business owner, a leader, just getting into the workforce, it simply doesn’t matter. Everyone will benefit from these info sessions.One of the most incredible aspects of the GSD Code Podcast is the depth of the conversations. Each episode will leave you not only feeling good about yourself but to also ensure you think. Make you wonder about your own life and where you are going. Most importantly, each episode is meant to inspire you into action. It is through this; listeners are delivered a behind the scene of how the Grow Stack Drive Code (and courses) work, but also how Ken, himself, has become one of the best known Real Estate Agents, coaches, and leaders throughout his career.Each of these episodes are more inspiring than any other podcast you will find around the world. While inspiration is great, it isn’t what you need to do great things in this life. You need a plan; you need to take action. And that is the depth of knowledge and insight brought to you by Ken himself and his long-standing career.So, what is the real gem of the GSD Code Podcast? The men and women that Ken interviews. Not only are they each a personal inspiration, friend, or mentor, each guest brings a unique point of view on what it means to lead and serve in our current times. The GSD Podcast guests always show the audience something new and exciting as they come from different backgrounds, industries, and expertise. Not only that, each brings proven, practical steps you can take right NOW to achieve goals more significant than you ever thought possible.Each podcast aims to leave the listener with more than before listening. Whether the topic is leadership, mindset, or strategy, every listener is empowered and prepared to tackle every aspect of life and business. Join Ken and guests like Grant Cardone, Tim Storey, David Pollack and many others each weekday at Noon EST Live on Facebook and YouTube.