Ken Joslin announces his new self-paced training series, Grow Stack Drive Code.
Ken Joslin created Grow Stack Drive Code because he believes everyone can achieve anything they set their mind to in business and in life.CHELSEA, AL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first of its kind, Grow Stack Drive Code is more than just a course. It is the culmination of over thirty plus years in business, the real lessons from both successes and failures, and personal development to deliver the most well rounded, clear and actionable process for achieving more. Grow Stack Drive Code is like no other course on the market; they help participants deeply understand and navigate through the best practices of achieving more in business and life.
Ken is a successful real estate professional, coach, and executive who believes that there is more behind the significance we leave behind, than any amount of success we achieve. It is through this mentality, paired with his core values of Passion, Focus, Intentionality, Teachability, and Flexibility that the Grow Stack Drive Code has been created. For Ken, his colleagues, and his team; these are the filters by which everything in life and business is created and achieved. Ken’s core values drive everything he does in life. From his day to day activities, how he creates strategies, down to how he trained his mind to focus on areas for growth at all times.
Ken Joslin created Grow Stack Drive Code because he believes everyone can achieve anything they set their mind to in business and in life. In the Grow Stack Drive Code series, Ken takes the greatest lessons from his life and work, along with advice and meaningful messages from some of his closest colleagues, to deliver an experience unlike any other. He has created foundations for successes in every aspect of life. Grow Stack Drive Code was created to help participants achieve more. To move from doers to equippers to multipliers.
What makes the Grow Stack Drive Code truly unique are the five filters Ken has developed to help participants conquer and push through any challenge they face. The five filters have been interwoven into every lesson and action, and are the basis for the incredible success Ken has achieved; including growing over 600% in less than two years within his business ventures. Each of the filters have helped Ken and his learners dig deeper into what is holding them back, while providing action steps to overcoming any obstacle, building a sound strategy for success and growing teams and making an impact.
Grow walks participants through the process of tackling and changing their view of the four most common Limited Belief Systems. These Limited Belief Systems are all the systems that Ken, his colleagues and team members have had to overcome, throughout their lives and work. The unique presentation of the limited belief systems, paired with the actionable breakthroughs, allows learners to get to the core of what is really holding them back and create change from the inside out. Grow is all about achieving the right mindset, so one can accomplish great results both personally and professionally. Grow is a perfect course for anyone who is ready to take their lives to the next level.
Stack is for those who have ever set out to achieve something great, only to be taken back to step one, or worse never completed. This all encompassing strategy course walks learners through the exact process Ken goes through to create winning strategies within his life and business ventures. Stack is all about getting down to the core of what it takes to build a sound and actionable strategy. Stack is naturally the next step in the Grow Stack Drive Code because without a great mindset, nothing is achievable and without the right strategy, most will always remain as is.
One of the most deeply personal and important aspects of being an effective leader is the ability to multiply oneself. Not sure how this is possible? Drive is all about how one can multiply one's impact, one’s leadership and one’s team to achieve more with and without one’s presence for every action. There is more to being a great leader than simply being successful and Ken is ready to share his unique spin on how one can achieve more success, by not focusing on it at all. In the Drive course, learners will be taken on a journey of self exploration, leadership development, and creation of their own individual legacy. Pulling together all the principles of Grow, Stack, and Drive ensures learners will leave with more confidence, more structure, and more significance.
Those who are ready for more out of life and one’s career, consider joining the Grow Stack Drive Code revolution. Each of these courses can be purchased individually or as a bundle for the greatest level of results. Not only that, but they can be paired with Ken’s signature Grow Stack Drive Group coaching program.
Are you ready for more? Join today!
