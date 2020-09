TV Anime “Strike Witches"s The Biggest Hits Album “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” Now On Streaming 　

TV Anime “Strike Witches”'s The Biggest Hits Album, Inclding The Theme Song Of “Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”, Is Now On Streaming

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TV anime series “Strike Witches” just released the biggest hits album, called “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” on Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020, today.The album contains 15 tracks featuring every theme songs of the series including “Strike Witches”(2008), "Strike Witches 2" (2010) , "Strike Witches: The Movie” (2012), “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol.1-Vol.3”(2014-2015), "Brave Witches”(2016),“Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”(2019) and the bonus track which are now on available for download and streaming from today.The limited time trailer with historical opening and ending shots of each series is also premiered on Nippon Columbia’s YouTube Channel. Please check out the video and don’t miss the upcoming new series, “Strike Witches Road to Berlin”, being on air from October 7th 2020.Release Information:“Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” performed by Yoko Ishida and others comes out today!COCX-41247 ¥2,500+tax 15. Fly up so high performed by 501st Joint Fighter Wing as part of the World Witches Series to commemorate the franchise's tenth anniversary*501st Joint Fighter Wing =Fukuen Misato as Miyafuji YoshikaSeto Saori as Sakamoto MioTanaka Rie as Minna-Dietlinde WilckeSawashiro Miyuki as Perrine H. ClostermannNazuka Kaori as Lynette BishopNogawa Sakura as Erica HartmannSonozaki Mie as Gertrud BarkhornSaitou Chiwa as Francesca LucchiniKoshimizu Ami as Charlotte E. YeagerKadowaki Mai as Sanya V. LitvyakOohashi Ayuru as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen■ The album is now on available for download and streaming from today through the link https://va.lnk.to/w_witch_best ■The limited time trailer for “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best”■ Nippon Columbia's specific website for the music information■TV Anime “Strike Witches Road to Berlin” being on air from October 2020 in Japan【Official Site】 http://w-witch.jp/strike_witches-rtb 【Official Twitter】@RtbWitch【CAST】Fukuen Misato as Miyafuji YoshikaSeto Saori as Sakamoto MioNazuka Kaori as Lynette BishopSawashiro Miyuki as Perrine H. ClostermannUchida Aya as Hattori ShizukaTanaka Rie as Minna-Dietlinde WilckeSonozaki Mie as Gertrud BarkhornNogawa Sakura as Erica HartmannSaitou Chiwa as Francesca LucchiniKoshimizu Ami as Charlotte E. YeagerKadowaki Mai as Sanya V. LitvyakOohashi Ayuru as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen©2020 Humikane Shimada・KADOKAWA/501st JOINT FIGHTER WING