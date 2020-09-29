TV Anime “Strike Witches"s The Biggest Hits Album “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” Now On Streaming
TV Anime “Strike Witches”'s The Biggest Hits Album, Inclding The Theme Song Of “Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”, Is Now On StreamingTOKYO, JAPAN, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV anime series “Strike Witches” just released the biggest hits album, called “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” on Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020, today.
The album contains 15 tracks featuring every theme songs of the series including “Strike Witches”（2008), "Strike Witches 2" (2010) , "Strike Witches: The Movie” (2012), “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol.1-Vol.3”（2014-2015）, "Brave Witches”（2016）,“Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”（2019） and the bonus track which are now on available for download and streaming from today.
The limited time trailer with historical opening and ending shots of each series is also premiered on Nippon Columbia’s YouTube Channel. Please check out the video and don’t miss the upcoming new series, “Strike Witches Road to Berlin”, being on air from October 7th 2020.
Release Information：
“Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best” performed by Yoko Ishida and others comes out today!
COCX-41247 ￥2,500＋tax
<Tracks＞
1. Strike Witches: Watashi Ni Dekiru Koto performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of TV Anime “Strike Witches”
2. Bookmark a Head (Type-11) performed by 501st Joint Fighter Wing as the ending of TV Anime “Strike Witches”
3. private wing performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of the video game “Strike Witches: Aoi no Dengekisen - Shin Taichou Funtousuru (Nintendo DS) - ”and “Strike Witches: Anata to Dekiru Koto - A Little Peaceful Days (PlayStation2) - ”
4. Strike Witches 2: Egao No Mahou performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of TV Anime “Strike Witches 2”
5. Over Sky（Type-12）performed by 501st Joint Fighter Wing as the ending of TV Anime “Strike Witches 2”
6. Yakusoku No Sora He: Watashi No Ita Basho performed by Yoko Ishida, 501st Joint Fighter Wing & Shizuka Hattori as the ending of the anime film “Strike Witches: The Movie”
7. Connect Link performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of the OVA “Strike Witches:
Operation Victory Arrow”
8. Fly Away performed by Erica Hartmann (CV: Sakura Nogawa), Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke (CV: Rie Tanaka) & Gertrud Barkhorn (CV: Mie Sonozaki) as the ending of the OVA “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol.1”
9. Fly Beyond performed by Francesca Lucchini (CV: Chiwa Saito) & Charlotte E Yeager (CV: Ami Koshimizu) as the ending of the OVA “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol.2”
10. Fly Chronicle performed by Perrine-H. Clostermann (CV: Miyuki Sawashiro) & Lynette Bishop (CV: Kaori Nazuka) as the ending of the OVA “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow Vol.3”
11. Ashita No Tsubasa performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of TV Anime “Brave Witches”
12. Little Wing: Spirit of LINDBERG (Vol. 12) performed by 502nd Joint Fighter Wing as the ending of TV Anime “Brave Witches”
13. Sora Ga Yobu Hou He performed by Yoko Ishida as the opening of TV Anime “Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”
14. Treasure of life #12 performed by 501st Joint Fighter Wing as the ending of TV
Anime “Strike Witches: 501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!”
<Bonus Track>
15. Fly up so high performed by 501st Joint Fighter Wing as part of the World Witches Series to commemorate the franchise's tenth anniversary
*501st Joint Fighter Wing =
Fukuen Misato as Miyafuji Yoshika
Seto Saori as Sakamoto Mio
Tanaka Rie as Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke
Sawashiro Miyuki as Perrine H. Clostermann
Nazuka Kaori as Lynette Bishop
Nogawa Sakura as Erica Hartmann
Sonozaki Mie as Gertrud Barkhorn
Saitou Chiwa as Francesca Lucchini
Koshimizu Ami as Charlotte E. Yeager
Kadowaki Mai as Sanya V. Litvyak
Oohashi Ayuru as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen
■ The album is now on available for download and streaming from today through the link https://va.lnk.to/w_witch_best
■The limited time trailer for “Strike Witches & Brave Witches Theme Song Best”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QauMh8EOlsY
■ Nippon Columbia's specific website for the music information
https://columbia.jp/w-witch/
■TV Anime “Strike Witches Road to Berlin” being on air from October 2020 in Japan
【Official Site】http://w-witch.jp/strike_witches-rtb
【Official Twitter】@RtbWitch
【CAST】
Fukuen Misato as Miyafuji Yoshika
Seto Saori as Sakamoto Mio
Nazuka Kaori as Lynette Bishop
Sawashiro Miyuki as Perrine H. Clostermann
Uchida Aya as Hattori Shizuka
Tanaka Rie as Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke
Sonozaki Mie as Gertrud Barkhorn
Nogawa Sakura as Erica Hartmann
Saitou Chiwa as Francesca Lucchini
Koshimizu Ami as Charlotte E. Yeager
Kadowaki Mai as Sanya V. Litvyak
Oohashi Ayuru as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen
©2020 Humikane Shimada・KADOKAWA／501st JOINT FIGHTER WING
