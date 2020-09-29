Admission to Trading & First Day of Dealings

Critical Metals PLC

Critical Metals plc is today admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA & to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE

Critical Metals PLC (LSE:CRTM)

Our listing marks a very significant milestone in the Critical Metals story as it provides us with the capital required to advance our strategy to identify & acquire mines in the critical metal sector” — Russell Fryer

LONDON, ENGLAND, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase any transferable securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") in its final form that is published by Critical Metals plc ("Critical Metals" or the "Company") in connection with the admission of the Company's entire issued share capital to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.29 September 2020Critical Metals plc (“Critical Metals” or the “Company”)Admission to Trading & First Day of DealingsCritical Metals plc (‘Critical Metals’ or the ‘Company’), a mining investment company established to target opportunities in the overlooked and under-analysed mining sector, is pleased to announce that following the publication of its Prospectus on 24 September 2020, the Company’s entire issued share capital of 30,300,714 shares will today be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc.Dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today under the TIDM ‘CRTM’ with ISIN number GB00BJVR6M63 and SEDOL BJVR6M6.Russell Fryer, CEO of Critical Metals, commented: “Listing today marks a very exciting and significant milestone in the Critical Metals story. It will provide us with the capital required to advance our strategy to identify and acquire brownfield mining opportunities in the strategic metals sector and build value for shareholders, and I look forward to providing further updates as we develop.”Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the prospectus published by the Company on 24 September 2020, unless the context otherwise requires.For further information on the Company please visit www.criticalmetals.co.uk or contact:Russell FryerCritical Metals Tel: +44 (0)207 236 1177Catherine Leftley / Beth MelluishSt Brides Partners Ltd, Financial PR Tel: +44 (0)207 236 1177Lucy Williams, Heena KaraniPeterhouse Capital Limited, Placing Agent Tel: +44 (0)207 469 0936 Tel: +44 (0)207 469 0933About Critical MetalsCritical Metals was formed as an investment company and, upon listing, initially intends to make equity investments into operators or near term production operators within the natural resources development and production sector in the continent of Africa. It is envisaged that such acquisition or acquisitions will trigger a reverse takeover in accordance with the listing rules. The Company intends to search initially for acquisition opportunities in the natural resources sector on known deposits and more specifically minerals that are perceived to have strategic importance to future economic growth. Commodities such as antimony, beryllium, cobalt, copper, fluorspar, gold, rare earth elements, tin, tungsten, titanium, and vanadium have been identified by several governments as “critical minerals” and so guaranteeing supplies is seen as a strategic necessity. The Company therefore believes that the market conditions for these minerals will remain strong in the short-to-long term.

