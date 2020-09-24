Critical Metals plc - Publication of Prospectus, Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange & Placing
I am delighted to be able to announce the publication of our prospectus which marks the next step in Critical Metals’ listing process.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Metals plc (“Critical Metals” or the “Company”)
Publication of Prospectus, Admission to Trading on the London stock Exchange and Placing
24 September 2020
Critical Metals plc (‘Critical Metals’ or the ‘Company’), an investment company targeting acquisition or acquisitions of equity interests and debt interests within the natural resources development and production sector in the continent of Africa, is pleased to announce that it has today published a prospectus (the ‘Prospectus’) which has been approved by the FCA relating to the admission of 30,300,714 Ordinary Shares of £0.005 each to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (together, the ‘Admission’).
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse has raised £800,000 (gross) conditional upon Admission, pursuant to a placing (the ‘Placing’) of 16,015,000 ordinary shares (‘Placing Shares’) at price of 5 pence per Placing Share.
Following the issue of the Placing Shares, which represent approximately 112% of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital and approximately 53% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Placing, the Company will have 30,300,714 Ordinary Shares in issue.
Application has been made for the Admission which is expected to occur at 8.00am on 29 September 2020 under the TDIM ‘CRTM’. The Company’s ISIN will be GB00BJVR6M63 and its SEDOL BJVR6M6.
The Prospectus will be made available by the Company today, on its website www.criticalmetals.co.uk and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
Russell Fryer, CEO of Critical Metals, commented: “I am delighted to be able to announce the publication of our prospectus which marks the next step in Critical Metals’ listing process.
“I believe that we have an opportunity to take advantage of the growing demand for critical metals, by identifying near-term brownfield, cash flow deposits and bringing them into production. We have an experienced team with a successful record of similar transactions and look forward to becoming a public company and accelerating our ambitious growth plans.”
For further information on the Company please visit www.criticalmetals.co.uk or contact:
About Critical Metals
Critical Metals was formed as an investment company and, upon listing, initially intends to make equity investments into operators or near term production operators within the natural resources development and production sector in the continent of Africa. It is envisaged that such acquisition or acquisitions will trigger a reverse takeover in accordance with the listing rules. The Company intends to search initially for acquisition opportunities in the natural resources sector on known deposits and more specifically minerals that are perceived to have strategic importance to future economic growth. Commodities such as antimony, beryllium, cobalt, copper, fluorspar, gold, rare earth elements, tin, tungsten and vanadium have been identified by several governments as “critical minerals” and so guaranteeing supplies is seen as a strategic necessity. The Company therefore believes that the market conditions for these minerals will remain strong in the short-to-long term.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement constitute ''forward-looking statements''. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the plans, objectives, goals, strategies and future operations and performance of the Company and the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. The Company uses the words ''anticipates'', ''estimates'', ''expects'', ''believes'', ''intends'', ''plans'', ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', and any similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company is not obliged, and does not intend, to update or to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by any applicable law or regulation. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this announcement. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, a prospective investor should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements
