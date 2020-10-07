The Human Reach Extends a Hand to Those Whose Careers are Impacted by Pandemic
Former HR Exec for Megabrands and Entrepreneur Sets Out to Change The Way People Are Coached
I knew now was the right time to put my expertise and passion to work to help people regroup, reassess and reprioritize...and I'm seeing a HUGE response.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pandemic changes things. One of those is employment status – whether by chance or by choice. It also can push leaders to rethink their management style for a virtual environment. Over the past few months as unemployment rose and businesses struggled to adapt to change, AJ Mizes, an HR exec with enviable credentials and a lucrative job with a megabrand, heard his calling. And this month, he launched his company, The Human Reach, in response.
— A.J. Mizes
The Human Reach dares to challenge individuals to see past the obstacles posed by COVID-19 and their own career-limiting thinking and instead envision the opportunities. It is a career search, executive coaching and team development consultancy aimed at helping people get paid well at jobs they love and fit their values and lifestyles. Mizes, for his part, is a certified Master Coach and Senior Professional in Human Resources who has been in employee and executive development and training for more than a decade. He’s worked with hundreds of clients who work in companies like Fitbit, Facebook, Dell, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, Netflix, AAA and numerous other megabrands and media networks; and has a following of over 15K on his social channels.
“COVID has caused a lot of upheaval in our lives but I believe it will be the catalyst to meaningful personal change for many. When we look for the positive side of the negative, the results can be beyond our wildest dreams. I knew now was the right time to put my expertise and passion to work to help people regroup, reassess and reprioritize,” said Mizes.
The Human Reach helps clients on the job-hunt to create effective search strategies based on a proprietary methodology proven to land jobs combined with one-on-one coaching and consulting. For those in management roles, the services are focused on strengthening leadership, relationship building and communication skills to support both business and personal goals. The Human Reach also offers guidance to companies in creating master plans to facilitate collaborative internal cultures to propel business objectives. Mizes ensures that fun is incorporated to the process, drawing from his love of theater and a stint working on The Ellen Show.
“Discovering one’s potential is an exciting journey and should be enjoyable. We make sure that there is a healthy mix of work and play in our training and consulting,” added Mizes. “Ambiguity is my comfort zone and that is why The Human Reach stands out. We have no preconceived plan for each individual. We listen, learn and from there work together with the client to determine what the best path forward is to more money, bigger promotions, thriving teams and most importantly, a rewarding and happy life.”
