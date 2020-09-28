Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Boosting Housing Production in California to Fight Affordability Crisis

Published: Sep 28, 2020

Governor signs 15 bills aimed at increasing housing production and tackling the state’s affordability crisis

Governor signs SB 1079 to provide new rights for tenants to buy homes facing foreclosure

Governor signs a package of bills to increase the incentives to build more housing for working families and to build more housing near transit

Builds on nation’s strongest statewide eviction protections from previously-signed AB 3088

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation that will help California make significant progress on the state’s housing construction and equity goals. The package of 15 bills signed today includes new rights for tenants and community groups to purchase homes facing foreclosure, as well as a series of improvements to state law that will lead to more inclusive and affordable neighborhoods so housing can be within reach of more working Californians.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional stress on low- and moderate-income California households, as they struggle to afford rent and mortgages amidst job loss and economic stress caused by the pandemic. The bills the Governor signed today will streamline funding for affordable housing, encourage developers to build more moderate-income homes, and help teachers find housing affordable for them. Today’s bill package follows on the Governor’s signature on August 31st of AB 3088, the strongest statewide protections in America to prevent millions of evictions and foreclosures for tenants and property owners who have suffered economic impacts from COVID-19.

“While the pandemic has dominated the news, millions of California families continue to struggle to afford housing – this is a crisis that never went away and this housing package will directly lead to more affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners,” said Governor Newsom. “I applaud the Legislature’s leaders on housing who continued to push for these important bills, and we all acknowledge more work remains to be done next year. I am committed to continuing to push the envelope on housing affordability and neighborhood inclusivity.”

Governor Newsom signed the following bills into law today:

AB 434 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Housing financing programs: uniform procedures.

AB 725 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – General plans: housing element: moderate-income and above moderate-income housing: suburban and metropolitan jurisdictions.

AB 831 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Planning and zoning: housing: development application modifications.

AB 1561 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Planning and zoning: housing element and entitlement extensions.

AB 1851 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Religious institution affiliated housing development projects: parking requirements.

AB 2345 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Planning and zoning: density bonuses: annual report: affordable housing.

AB 3182 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Housing: governing documents: rental or leasing of separate interests: accessory dwelling units.

AB 3308 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – School districts: employee housing.

SB 288 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects.

SB 940 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Housing Crisis Act of 2019: City of San Jose.

SB 1079 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Residential property: foreclosure.

SB 1148 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Mortgages and deeds of trust: foreclosure.

SB 1157 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households.

SB 1190 by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Tenancy: termination.

SB 1212 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Joint powers authorities: San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust: board of directors.

Previously, the Governor signed:

AB 1885 by the Committee on Budget – Debtor exemptions: homestead exemption.

AB 3088, co-authored by Assemblymembers David Chiu (D-San Francisco) and Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Senators Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) and Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Tenancy: rental payment default: mortgage forbearance: state of emergency: COVID-19.

SB 1030 by the Committee on Housing – Housing.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

AB 69 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Help Homeowners Add New Housing Program: accessory dwelling unit financing. A veto message can be found here.

