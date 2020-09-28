ALE Joint Operation Yields 18 Arrests, 28 Charges

Over the weekend, ALE conducted a joint operation with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and North Carolina State Parks which netted 18 arrests, 28 charges and the seizure of drugs, alcohol and a firearm.

The collaborative operation stemmed from complaints of large parties and numerous alcohol violations occurring at Falls Lake State Recreation Area, which borders Wake, Durham and Granville Counties.

Authorities arrested 18 individuals on 25 misdemeanor charges, three felony charges and seized spirituous liquor, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

Charges included possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, identity theft, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor, possess for sale / sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits and numerous boating violations.

