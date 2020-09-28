Highway 40 Milan Bridge traffic change Oct. 5 (Sept. 28, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Crews will remove sheeting on the west side of the Hwy 40 Milan Bridge project beginning Oct. 5. In order to remove the sheeting (which holds water back from the riprap), a crane will be positioned on the roadway and traffic will be flagged through the work zone during daytime hours. The process is expected to take two days and once complete, traffic will return to the current single lane closure with a signal system in place at both sides of the bridge.

Work to restore the historic riprap will continue another three to four weeks on the west side. When completed, the bridge will open to two-way traffic and riprap work will move to the east side.

The project includes the replacement of the bridge on Hwy 40 that crosses Lac qui Parle Lake, known as the Milan Bridge, located three miles west of Milan. The project also includes pedestrian access improvements. Historical elements are being incorporated into the new bridge using iron railing on both sides of the bridge. Stonework is being placed to closely match the original construction done by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.

