DLI issues $10M in UI payments for the week of September 21 through September 25

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that 24,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling $10M were issued the week of September 21 through September 25, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, and Extended Benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020, was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

The Lost Wages Assistance supplement ended in Montana the UI benefit week ending September 5, 2020. Montana received six weeks of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the UI benefit weeks ending August 1 through September 5. As of September 25, 2020, DLI completed all possible disbursements to claimants using the funds provided under the program.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of September 21 through September 25:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA FPUC Payments PUA LWA - Fed Share PUA LWA - State Share PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits LWA -Fed Share LWA - State Share Total Payments Total # of Payments 21-Sep $2,966,051 - $147,594 $15,952 $82,800 $27,600 $700,253 $113,133 $115,200 $38,400 $4,457,291 13,769 22-Sep $507,143 - $1,416,901 $564,554 $162,900 $54,300 $92,299 $19,588 $82,500 $27,500 $2,939,851 6,917 23-Sep $478,057 $30,600 $321,472 $126,184 $120,600 $40,200 $68,436 $13,633 $81,300 $27,100 $1,319,745 1,765 24-Sep $328,625 $25,200 $236,999 $101,942 $81,000 $27,000 $39,515 $25,200 - - $869,013 1,052 25-Sep $335,838 $6,600 $170,993 $58,600 - - $32,500 $7,753 - - $586,728 522 Total $4,615,714 $62,400 $2,293,959 $867,232 $447,300 $149,100 $933,003 $179,307 $279,000 $93,000 $10,172,628 24,025

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have multiple payments in that total, or one payment representing multiple weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.