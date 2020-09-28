I-376 Ramp Closures Tuesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight ramp closures on I-376 in Robinson, North Fayette and Moon townships, Allegheny County, will continue Tuesday night, September 29 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations, requiring closures and detours, will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following ramps:

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Robinson Town Centre on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Ramp traffic will be detoured. The ramps will not close simultaneously.

Posted Detours

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard

Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road

End detour

Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport

Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp

From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

