For Immediate Release: Monday, September 28, 2020

**VIDEO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Continues Courting Chicago Businesses to Florida by Video

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, a fourth-generation Floridian and a former small business owner, my mission is to encourage businesses in Chicago to consider moving to the great state of Florida. For the past several months, many business owners in Chicago have stood by and watched their storefronts get demolished on national television as their politicians tell police to stand-down. If they haven’t already, many businesses are going to reach out to site selectors to start looking for the right state to grow their business. Fortunately for Florida, many politicians in Chicago have treated businesses with complete indifference and have not let law enforcement do their job by protecting communities. I am encouraging businesses who are considering the move to reach out to my office.”