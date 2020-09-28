**VIDEO RELEASE**
CFO Jimmy Patronis Continues Courting Chicago Businesses to Florida by Video
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis distributed a video that targets businesses in Chicago encouraging them to relocate to Florida. The video serves as a follow up correspondence to the same businesses the CFO issued letters to in August. The letters from the CFO focuses on the city’s surge in violence and their high crime rate, as well as their poor fiscal health. To view the video to Chicago businesses, click HERE.
CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, a fourth-generation Floridian and a former small business owner, my mission is to encourage businesses in Chicago to consider moving to the great state of Florida. For the past several months, many business owners in Chicago have stood by and watched their storefronts get demolished on national television as their politicians tell police to stand-down. If they haven’t already, many businesses are going to reach out to site selectors to start looking for the right state to grow their business. Fortunately for Florida, many politicians in Chicago have treated businesses with complete indifference and have not let law enforcement do their job by protecting communities. I am encouraging businesses who are considering the move to reach out to my office.”
List of Chicago Businesses that Received a Letter from CFO Patronis
Archer Daniels Midland Co
Conagra Brands Inc
Exelon Corporation
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
LKQ Corporation
Old Republic International Corporation
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
McDonald’s
United Airlines Holdings
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Hyatt Hotels Group
SP Plus Corporation
Littelfuse Inc
Telephone and Data Systems
CFO Patronis served on Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Taskforce and serves on the Enterprise Florida, Inc. Board.
About CFO Jimmy Patronis
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).
