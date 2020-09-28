South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (September 28, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 542 new confirmed cases and 12 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 10 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and 183 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here. Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Clarification about Clemson University’s recent COVID-19 test results After further review and discussions with Clemson University and Rymedi, the lab performing COVID-19 testing for Clemson since September 13, we are clarifying our September 26 release regarding the university’s recent COVID-19 test results. Since September 26, Rymedi began providing the university's COVID-19 test results to DHEC. However, it wasn't until today that Rymedi completed their reporting of 18,866 test results to DHEC, which includes 18,051 negative, 813 positive and two inconclusive test results. These results cover a time frame of September 10-September 28. Today, these results will be uploaded into DHEC's database and will be reflected in our online data tomorrow. These tests will be reflected in our historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC. Rymedi will report the university’s tests results to DHEC daily moving forward, and the lab will be able to report test results within the required 24 hour time frame.

Who Should Get Tested? If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.