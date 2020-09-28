The Rescue

Cheyenne Regional Airport held an emergency exercise training on the morning of Aug. 27, 2020. The scenario involved an airplane crash with victims on board.

The Wyoming Air National Guard Fire and Rescue, along with airport staff and many community partners, were among the participants.

The exercise tested response skills, completion of a triennial certification while showcasing the strength of these partnerships, and the impact they have on the community.

Partners included:

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Firefighters, Laramie County Coroner’s Office, F. E. Warren Air Force Base Fire, and Emergency Services, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management, and AMR – Cheyenne – American Medical Response.