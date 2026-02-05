More than a thank you: Wyoming dentists deliver care to veterans

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720331838571

Wyoming Military Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gratitude for military service is often expressed in words. In Wyoming, it was expressed through action.

In 2025, the Wyoming Dental Association South Central District hosted the inaugural Saluting Smiles: Donated Dental Care for Veterans, a multi-community effort that brought together 11 dental offices across Laramie, Cheyenne and Torrington to provide no-cost dental care to veterans.

By the end of the day, 116 veterans had received critical dental services valued at more than $67,800, addressing unmet needs that too often go untreated long after a uniform is hung up.

Participating dental teams delivered a wide range of care, from routine cleanings and diagnostic imaging to restorative treatments and emergency services.

For many veterans, the care provided went beyond oral health, according to Sandy McFarland, deputy director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. It restored their confidence.

The scope of care included comprehensive and limited exams, radiographs, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, crowns, extractions, denture adjustments and other specialized procedures.

“Each appointment represented time donated, expertise shared, and a tangible commitment to honoring service with service,” McFarland said.

The event was made possible through strong community partnerships. Henry Schein Cares and Colgate provided oral hygiene supplies and materials, ensuring veterans left with the tools they needed to maintain their health beyond the appointment.

Saluting Smiles reflects a growing understanding across Wyoming’s professional and veteran-support communities, McFarland said.

Organizers emphasized that this first year was only the beginning.

“As veteran needs continue long after military service ends, initiatives like Saluting Smiles demonstrate how local communities can close critical gaps in care,” McFarland said. Not with ceremonies alone, but with sustained action.”

The success of Saluting Smiles underscores the importance of collaboration between healthcare providers, veteran advocates and state partners. A focus that will continue during the upcoming Veteran Service Symposium on March 19, 2026, in Casper, Wyoming. The event is designed to bring service providers and veteran advocates from across the state together to strengthen connections, inform programming and enhance support for veterans.

Also, on the afternoon of March 19th, the Wyoming’s Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will bring together veteran service providers so that veterans can connect with access a range of services in one location while enjoying some food and fun.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission plays a critical role in connecting veterans to services, advocating for policy solutions, and strengthening partnerships that improve quality of life statewide. Events like Saluting Smiles highlight what is possible when community organizations and veteran advocates align their efforts toward a common mission: Ensuring those who served are not left behind once their service ends.