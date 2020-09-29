Final Reminder for Earth Orbit Commercialization Webinar on September 30
LEO Commercialization: The Pathway to Earth’s Trillion-Dollar Space Economy
This webinar gathers space thought leaders to discuss the incredible potential of commerce in Low Earth Orbit to transform our space economy. Join us for this free NSS-sponsored event!”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be sure to join the National Space Society tomorrow, Wednesday September 30, at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific for the virtual webinar “LEO Commercialization," when a group of thought leaders will engage in a 90-minute discussion of what it will take to get us to that first trillion dollars in low Earth orbit.
— Anfred Anzaldua, NSS Senior Vice President
Panelists include:
• Lynn Harper, Lead, Integrative Studies, Space Portal at NASA Ames Research Center,
• Alex MacDonald, Chief Economist at NASA,
• Mike Lewis, Chief Innovation Officer at NanoRacks,
• Cindy Martin-Brennan, Director, Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at Space Tango,
• Rich Boling, Vice President of Techshot, Inc.,
• Elena Bulanova, Head of Cell Technologies of 3-D Bioprinting Solutions,
• Andrew Rush, COO of Redwire Space, President of Made In Space, Inc.
• Moderated by Bruce Pittman Chief System Engineer at NASA Space Portal and NSS Senior Vice President
Topics include government policy and funding to support emerging space industries, near-term profitable space manufacturing, medical and technological products, and much more.
Research and development platforms, both government and commercial, are needed in space. Some will be attached to the International Space Station, while others will be free flyers in various orbits around the Earth. The space ecosystem will soon be full of multiple providers and a world-wide customer base, resulting in an economically thriving low Earth orbit marketplace, eventually extending into cislunar space and beyond. But this bright future will require intelligent legislation and strong financial support to succeed—and this discussion will outline the path ahead.
Again, this is on September 30 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific). This extraordinary event will be simulcast by e360tv.com, on the NSS Facebook page, and on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, and other streaming media. Be sure to mark your calendars—you don’t want to miss this!
