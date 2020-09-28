Never Before Listed Cabo Del Sol, Mexico Family Compound to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Tristen Cutler

Las Colinas 16 in Top 100 seaside golf community of Cabo del Sol Grand-scale entertaining Vast patios, two pools and a waterslide Spanish colonial-style family compound with commanding views Suites feature private interior and exterior lounge areas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the heart of Cabo Del Sol, one of Los Cabos’ premier golf communities, Las Colinas 16 is a five-star resort-like hidden oasis. The hacienda-style villa will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tristen Cutler of Destination, Powered by Cabo Cribs. Never before offered for sale, the home is currently listed for $4.39 million. Turnkey furnished, the property will sell No Reserve October 27–29th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

With artist-envisioned design, Las Colinas 16 boasts the largest square footage in Cabo Del Sol, occupying a commanding double lot and providing unmatched views of the championship fairway of the Cove Club Golf Course. Inside, arched wooden doors, vaulted-beam ceilings, and natural stone and tile accents create a serene palette, while 5th century old and new world charm adds to the grand splendor of the space. Designed as an ultimate destination retreat or beachside compound, the sheer expanse allows for detachment from the outside world. An open-plan great room, terraced outdoor entertaining space, and two show-stopping pools, complete with a waterslide, provide an ideal setting to graciously host crowds. Additional features include space to sleep over 28 people; top-of-the-line appliances; game/billiards room; media room; wine cellar; swim-up bar; two 2-car garages; and extensive storage for land and water sport gear, including surfboards, dune buggies, golf carts, and more—all just 10 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas and walking distance to the Cabo Del Sol Beach Club and Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar.

“This is one of the most anticipated homes to come to market within the gated golf community of Cabo Del Sol,” stated Cutler. “Not only is this one of the largest homes in the community, but undeniably the most unique. The open floor plan, private guest suites, and signature fairway and water views, not to mention the premier proximity to the country club, spas, ocean, beach clubs, fine dining, luxury shopping, and many more resort additions coming soon, ensure there’s no end to five-star amenities and activities just minutes from the estate. It truly is the ultimate vacation home to rest or splurge or a choice investment opportunity.”

Cabo Del Sol, known for its world class golf facilities, offers two spectacular championship courses to choose from, including the famed Jack Nicklaus Ocean Course. Pristine beaches, striking rock formations, abundant marine life, and outdoor adventure blend together in one of the world's top vacation destinations. Clear blue water and majestic coastline provide a picturesque setting to swim, scuba, surf, kayak, paddleboard and snorkel. Stroll through the streets of San José del Cabo, the area's cultural capital, or explore the nightlife, dining, and entertainment that beckon in bustling Cabo San Lucas, just a short drive away. Plus, with the addition of the new Four Seasons Residences, The Park Hyatt Hotel, and the Cove Club & Residences coming soon, a plethora of outstanding five-star amenities is at your fingertips, including hiking trails, exciting off-road quad courses, an activities park, an additional country club with an event center for galas, farm-and-sea to table dining, organic markets, native art retailers, and more.

Las Colinas 16 is available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com