MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for Pender County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by webinar on proposed shellfish leases in Pender County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Cape Fear Oyster Company, LLC, (William Scott Burrell, agent) has applied for a 1.06-acre bottom and water column lease in Seaside Areas near Butler Creek.

Coastal Roots Oyster Company, LLC, (David Roughton, agent) has applied for a 1.32-acre bottom and water column lease in Seaside Areas near Green Channel.

Bryan Pearson has applied for a 1.0-acre bottom and water column lease in Seaside Areas near Nixon’s Channel.

Topsail Sound Shellfish, LLC, (Ronald Sheffield, agent) has applied for a 0.88-acre bottom lease in Long Point Channel.

Jeffrey Coward and Bradford Robbins have applied for a 3.04-acre water column lease in Seaside Areas, near Topsail Sound.

The public may participate in the hearing online or by telephone. To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register here by 4 p.m. Oct. 28.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and may be submitted in two ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online form available here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Links to all public hearing information, including webinar instructions, the call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation can be found here.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.

