October trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Don't leave for your fall outdoor adventures without taking your fishing pole. In October, personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 150,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations! This is no trick… it’s all treat!

Some notable stocking highlights include:

American Falls Reservoir – 42,000 rainbow trout.

Blackfoot Reservoir – 60,000 rainbow trout. Add this to the 20,000 stocked already, and that is 80,000 rainbows for this fishery!

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,250 rainbow trout. Situated in southwest Pocatello along the Portneuf River at the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this community pond features several docks and a paved trail for access to and around the fishery. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape (with a rural feel!) close to home.

Snake River – 31,950 Rainbow Trout. Stocking will occur at Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.