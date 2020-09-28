» News » 2020 » Bennett Spring State Park hosts two-night fly rod ...

Bennett Spring State Park hosts two-night fly rod building class Oct. 2

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 28, 2020 – Staff at Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to attend a two-day fly rod building class from 6 to 9 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3. Instructor Danny Goldsmith will teach participants how to construct a fly rod during this two-night class held at the Bennett Spring nature center.

Goldsmith is an avid fly fisherman who ties his own flies and builds his own rods. The craftsmanship in his work conveys the passion he has for this activity. He is a retired shop teacher who loves sharing knowledge with others.

Participants must provide their own fly rod kit. Participation is limited to 10 individuals. Call 417-532-3925 to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.

Bennett Spring State Park is located approximately 12 miles northwest of Lebanon on Highway 64. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

