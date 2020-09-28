Billy Gilman is Coming Home to Country

Two-time Grammy nominated artist Billy Gilman

The two-time Grammy nominated artist returns to Nashville for a special live streaming concert on October 9th, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billy Gilman is coming home to his country music roots with new songs and a new show, live streaming from Nashville, Tennessee on October 9th, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. EST or 6:00 p.m. PST.

Gilman burst onto the world stage in 2000 with his hit single, “One Voice.” His debut album went double platinum, and he was recognized for being the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. Gilman has sold five million albums worldwide and garnered awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, Billboard Magazine, and the American Music Association. He was also nominated for two Grammy awards.

The celebrated artist earned even more accolades with his performances on “The Voice.” Billy won first runner up and fans of the show gave him an incredible 31 million views on his YouTube channel in just four short months.

Now, Gilman is ready to make a notable return to country music, marking this monumental moment with a livestreamed performance on Friday, October 9th, 2020. Gilman’s enthusiasm is clear, “Coming back to my country music roots is very exciting for me and my fans, and I am really happy to partner with mySongbird on this show!”

Gilman will be performing live with the band Sixwire.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 1 for $19.95 at www.mySongbird.com, where Gilman fans can also opt in to purchase premium merchandise and a VIP virtual meet after the show with Billy. Until then, fans can also sign up with mySongbird for show information updates.

Follow along with Billy on Instagram @billygilmanofficial, Facebook @billygilman, Twitter @billygilman and YouTube @BillyGilman.