The Inn at Saratoga Named Best Boutique Hotel Under 50 Rooms in Americas and Caribbean

The Inn at Saratoga

The first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in Silicon Valley was honored in design et al’s annual International Hotel & Property Awards.

SARATOGA, CA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inn at Saratoga, the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in Silicon Valley, won the title of “Best Boutique Hotel Under 50 Rooms in Americas and Caribbean” in design et al’s 2021 International Property Awards.

Opened in January 2020 after a complete renovation to the guestrooms, meeting room, and addition of food & beverage operations, The Inn at Saratoga is located in the heart of charming downtown Saratoga, California, overlooking Wildwood Park and Saratoga Creek. The hotel is now managed by Evolution Hospitality, the lifestyle operating division of Aimbridge Hospitality.

Because of its unique location, convenient both to some of the world’s most innovative companies and to the region’s best wineries, golf courses, biking, and hiking, the team needed to reimagine the guest experience to capture the spirit of place for a variety of travelers, from techies to wine connoisseurs.

The design team, made up of GKW Architects and Interior Designer Stina Funch of Atwater Inc. Studio, drew inspiration from The Inn’s original Neo-Victorian architecture and the site’s picturesque location. They designed The Inn’s 47 guestrooms using natural light, modern lines and layered tones to create a serene, timeless design blending crisp coastal detailing with country-cottage chic décor to evoke a West Coast feel. Luxe and laid-back elements with a variety of natural colors and textures are mixed throughout the property to create a sense of Hygge: wood, linen, Rorschach carpeting and textured fabrics in tones accented by caramel and toffee plus clever backlighting creates an ambient and relaxing environment where guests can appreciate the eucalyptus tree lined views, right from their private balconies.

The Inn at Saratoga is located at 20645 Fourth Street, Saratoga, CA 95070. For more information, please visit: https://www.innatsaratoga.com/. For photos, please click here.

About The Inn at Saratoga, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Inn at Saratoga is a 47-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Saratoga, California at Wildwood Park and Saratoga Creek and convenient to both Stanford University and some of the world’s top companies including Netflix, Apple and Google. The first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in Silicon Valley, the Neo-Victorian inn was fully renovated and reopened in January of 2020. Guestrooms offer balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows for guests to enjoy relaxation among nature. The Heid Bar offers a full menu and catering for events, business meetings and gatherings, and additional amenities include self-parking and a fitness center.

About Evolution Hospitality

Evolution Hospitality creates unique lifestyle experiences and drives performance throughout its curated collection of independent, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America. With an entrepreneurial mindset and revenue and sales-based focus, Evolution's in-house digital marketing agency, extraordinary culinary expertise, and a performance-driven culture combined with Aimbridge Hospitality's world-class management platform contributes to best-in-class management practices and value enhancement to owners. Evolution Hospitality is based in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, visit www.evolutionhospitality.com and connect on social at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.